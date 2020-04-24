German League set to return May 9

The Bundesliga is eager to return to action with plans to play spectator-free games in May after league has been suspended for over two months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German Football League (DFL), operators of the Bundesliga and the second division, is determined to finish the current season. Its 36 professional clubs met on Thursday to discuss a restart of the season next month.

However, Germany’s football authorities still face some huge questions before they get the green light to resume football in the country behind closed doors.

“If we start on 9 May, we are ready. If it is later, we will be ready again,” DFL chief executive Christian Seifert said on Thursday.

“For us, what is decisive is what the politicians will decide. It is not for us to decide when.

“Games without spectators are not what we want – but at the moment the only thing that seems feasible.”

Germany has led the way in its approach to combating the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s intense programme of consistent testing from early on has resulted in far fewer deaths than the worst-affected countries.

The move comes as Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, said it’s open to any season-ending scenarios.