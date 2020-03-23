German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, goes into quarantine

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has gone into home quarantine after a doctor who gave her a vaccination on Friday tested positive for coronavirus.

Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, announced in a statement on Sunday.

Seibert also stated that the chancellor will continuously be tested for coronavirus because a test at this early stage would not be reliable, adding that she would continue her full workload from her quarantine.

Earlier on Sunday, Germany implemented a “contact ban” rather than a full nationwide lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the dreaded (COVID-19).

Merkel said in a press conference that the country would toughen measures and “reduce contact with people as much as possible.”

