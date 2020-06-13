Georgina Rodriguez Shows off Banging Body on Women’s Health Magazine Cover, Calls Fiance, Cristiano Ronaldo an ‘Elite Athlete’

Georgina Rodriguez showed off her banging body as the cover star of Women’s Health magazine.

The stunning 26-year-old Spanish beauty and partner of Football’s first billionaire, Cristiano Ronaldo, sported a white thong and sports bra in the photo.

Rodriguez who is incredibly toned revealed that Ronaldo works out mornings and afternoons, calls him ‘an elite athlete.

“Cristiano trains morning and afternoon, he’s an elite athlete, it’s incredible how he focuses and devotes himself to his passion for football”.

The mother of one confessed that she was initially intimidated about working out with her partner during the lockdown but as soon as she got used to the routine, she started enjoying it.

“I was initially ashamed about working out with Cristiano, imagine having to train in the same space as Cristiano. I was used to working out at home when he went to train at his club so we could spend more time together when he returned”, she shared.

“But afterwards, that feeling went and now I love exercising with him. He’s become my greatest motivation and inspiration”.

