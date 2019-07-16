George R.R. Martin Won’t Change ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending Despite Fan Reaction

George R.R. Martin is partly sticking to the scripts despite fans’ reservation.

Recall that when Game of Thrones came to a dramatic end with its final six episodes, many fans were upset about the ending. While some demanded a remake of the entire season, some hoped that Martin will change the ending in his final two A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

Well, it is not going to be so.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Martin talked about the reaction to the final season of the HBO epic and how it was experiencing the story he’s yet to tell onscreen.

“The internet affects all this to a degree, it was never affected before,” he explained. “Like Jon Snow’s parentage. There were early hints about [it] in the books, but only one reader in 100 put it together. And before the internet that was fine—for 99 readers out of 100 when Jon Snow’s parentage gets revealed it would be, ‘Oh, that’s a great twist!’ But in the age of the internet, even if only one person in 100 figures it out then that one person posts it online and the other 99 people read it and go, ‘Oh, that makes sense.'”

He continued, “And there is a temptation to then change it [in the upcoming books]—‘Oh my god, it’s screwed up, I have to come up with something different.’ But that’s wrong. Because you’ve been planning for a certain ending and if you suddenly change direction just because somebody figured it out, or because they don’t like it, then it screws up the whole structure.”

“So no, I don’t read the fan sites,” he added. “I want to write the book I’ve always intended to write all along. And when it comes out they can like it or they can not like it.”