George R.R. Martin Talks ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs: ‘Still Moving Forward Nicely

“Oh, and speaking of television, don’t believe everything you read. Internet reports are notoriously unreliable,” Martin said, per Complex. “We have had five different GAME OF THRONES successor shows in development at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely.”

And this comples one year after Deadline confirmed that Naomi Watts was set to star in the GoT prequel pilot. And Martin noted this time that the series will begin production later this year, while the other two shows are still being written.

“The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer,” he said before promoting his latest novel. “What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD and come up with your own theories.”