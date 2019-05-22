George R.R. Martin Reacts to the Game of Thrones Ending

George R.R. Martin wants you all to know that the show is far from over.

The famous author whose famous book, A Song of Ice and Fire, was adapted into the series called Game of Thrones, took to his personal blog to address the show’s conclusion.

Spoilers.

In the HBO fantasy series’ ending, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) kills Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) while Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) assumes the crown.

Fans have speculated that this may or may not be the same ending Martin has in mind for his series of novels, especially because he has not yet finished the last two books in his planned seven-novel series.

“How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different” writes Martin on his blog. “Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes.”

“I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget,” he adds. “They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done…and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them.”

He also noted that Game of Thrones killed certain characters from A Song of Ice and Fire earlier than their deaths in the book series, some of whom may never die at all. Also, that the TV adaptation failed to include certain key characters from the novels, including a princess of Dorne named Arianne Martell, the undead version of Catelyn Stark known as Lady Stoneheart, and many more.

“Book or show, which will be the ‘real’ ending? It’s a silly question,” writes Martin. “How about this? I’ll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the Internet.”

He added that he won’t reveal a publication date for The Winds of Winter, the next planned installment in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. The most recent edition, A Dance With Dragons, was released in the summer of 2011, shortly after the first season of Game of Thrones.

We can’t wait to see what he churns out.