George Floyd: US National Guard deployed as Minneapolis burns

The US National Guard has been deployed to Minneapolis after violent clashes following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

George Floyd, 46, died on Monday and a shocking video showed him gasping for breath as a white policeman dug a knee in his neck.

Protests are now taking place for a third night in the city, with the police seemingly helpless to stop then looting and arson.

Reports say one police station has been overrun by demonstrators, and officers were seen abandoning the building that was set on fire.

This was the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct, where the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd are believed to have worked.

On Wednesday, police fired tear gas at demonstrators as businesses were looted.

There have also been protests in Chicago, Los Angeles and Memphis with growing demand for the officers to be prosecuted.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the state’s National Guard troops on Thursday at the request of the mayors of Minneapolis and nearby St Paul, declaring the situation a “peacetime emergency”.

He said the looting, vandalism and arson of a night earlier had resulted in damage to many businesses, including ones owned by minorities.

“George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction,” he said in a statement calling on all protests to remain peaceful.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on Wednesday for criminal charges against the policeman who was filmed pinning down Mr Floyd. Four police officers involved in the arrest have already been fired.

The incident echoes the case of Eric Garner, who was placed in a police chokehold in New York in 2014.

His death became a rallying cry against police brutality and a catalyst in the Black Lives Matter movement.

US President meanwhile, has reacted to the protest, warning to use force if the mayhem continues unabated.

