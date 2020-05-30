The George Floyd protest has risen in Atlanta, and the videos from the situations shared on social media are quite disturbing.

From the clips, protesters are seen graffitying the CNN logo, smashing windows, and even throwing what appears to be a firecracker at the Atlanta headquarters of the news network during the fourth night of protests over George Floyd’s death on Friday night.

It is not clear if the protestors were actually targeting CNN, but it is worthy to note that the Atlanta Police Department has a precinct inside CNN Center.

See the clips:

YO ATLANTA 😭😭😭😭😭😭 NOT A FIRECRACKER pic.twitter.com/Lh8F8btHJz — kayla🦋 (@Krayannaa) May 30, 2020

PROTESTER BEING BADASS AND PULLINB THE CLIPS OFF WHEN HE GOT TASERED IN ATLANTA!! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YFXgK7Oa99 — #BLM (@COREHOBI) May 30, 2020

THIS is why protestors are hitting the CNN building in Atlanta, because the police department is inside of it. not because they hate CNN. there’s always a reason, do your fucking research pic.twitter.com/x4AP2IPTAL — mads (@moonlightskian) May 30, 2020

This woman, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, is terrific. pic.twitter.com/4gzr4r63vH — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) May 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

