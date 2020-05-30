George Floyd: Protestors Smash Windows at CNN Headquarters in Atlanta: VIDEOS

The George Floyd protest has risen in Atlanta, and the videos from the situations shared on social media are quite disturbing.

From the clips, protesters are seen graffitying the CNN logo, smashing windows, and even throwing what appears to be a firecracker at the Atlanta headquarters of the news network during the fourth night of protests over George Floyd’s death on Friday night.

It is not clear if the protestors were actually targeting CNN, but it is worthy to note that the Atlanta Police Department has a precinct inside CNN Center.

