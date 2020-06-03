George Floyd: Derek Chauvin’s Charges to be Upgraded to Second Degree Murder, Other Officers to be Charged

Justice is slowly but surely ebbing out in the case of the murder of George Floyd as Derek Chauvin is set to be charged with second degree murder.

The charge which was previously third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; the outcome of kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, will now be upgraded to second degree murder and the other three officers involved; Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, also arrested.

Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar made this new development known in a tweet stating that Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison was increasing the charges against Chauvin and also charging the other three officers at the scene.

 

An official announcement to this effect is expected to be made  very soon.

George Floyd’s murder propelled huge protests against police brutality in the United States and other parts of the world. The protest and solidarity for the #BlackLivesMatter movement seems to yielding a little result in this case.

 

