THR has confirmed that George Clooney and Grant Heslov have teamed up with Bob Dylan to adapt John Grisham’s baseball-themed novel, Calico Joe.

Per the outlet, Clooney will direct the feature and also produce with Heslov.

A bit about the book:

The novel, published in 2012, is described as a “moving story about fathers and sons, forgiveness and redemption, set in the world of Major League Baseball.” The story follows the aftermath of a near-fatal pitch and how it affected the lives of the batter, the titular character, and the pitcher as well as the pitcher’s son. Speaking about the project, Dylan said in a statement: “George and Grant see in this book what I see in it; a powerful story that will resonate with young and old alike. People in all walks of life will be able relate to it.”

We can’t wait!

