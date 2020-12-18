George Clooney Talks About How Much He Really Hates ‘Batman & Robin’

George Clooney hates Batman & Robin so much that he physically hurts when he watches it.

The actor revealed how he feels about the 1997 Warner Bros. superhero installment during a chat with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show this week.

Per the Oscar-winning actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Mr. Freeze, got $25 million for the gig. “I couldn’t have done that one differently,” Clooney said when Stern asked about production regrets. “It’s a big machine, that thing. You have to remember at that point, I was just an actor getting an acting job. I wasn’t the guy who could greenlight a movie.”

THR adds that Clooney took over the role of Batman after Val Kilmer played the character a single time in Batman Forever, following Michael Keaton’s successful run as Batman in two films directed by Tim Burton.

Clooney also noted that he and Schwarzenegger did not work together on the production even though it appears they share screentime. “We never even saw each other,” Clooney said. “It’s a big, monster machine, and I just sort of jumped in and did what they said.”

Clooney now admits that everyone involved in the movie production was to blame for its failure.

“The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it. Akiva Goldsman — who’s won the Oscar for writing since then — he wrote the screenplay. And it’s a terrible screenplay, he’ll tell you. I’m terrible in it, I’ll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he’d say, ‘Yeah, it didn’t work.’ We all whiffed on that one.”

