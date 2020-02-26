George Clooney Set to Buy Spanish Club Football, Malaga

TalkSport is reporting that George Clooney is among some American investors who are planning to buy the cash-strapped Spanish football club, Malaga.

Per the outlet, it has been a tumultuous few years for the club, “who are currently stuck in the Segunda Division with their club president Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani suspended.”

Al-Thani reportedly has valued the club at a whopping £84million, despite facing charges of illegal appropriation and improper management. And now, news making rounds is that Clooney, who is believed to be worth around £400million, and who co-founded his own tequila brand that was sold in 2017 for up to £770m, may be interested in buying stakes in the club.

The report continued:

Speaking about the deal, the head of Malaga’s minority shareholders group, Antonio Aguilera, confirmed talks were underway with Clooney and co. Negotiations are said to still be in the early stages. “There is a powerful production company here in Malaga, they want to turn Malaga into the ‘European Hollywood’ and they are filming series here for Amazon and are already negotiating with the club,” he told Canal Malaga.

