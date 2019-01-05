Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” Premieres on Netflix and Here’s What People are Saying

Yesterday, Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” premiered on Netflix and many people are already talking about the movie on social media.

Recall that Netflix acquired the global rights of Nnaji’s directorial debut film prior to its Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), making it the Nigerian movie they ever acquired.

Lionheart follows the story of an enterprising daughter (played by Nnaji) who competes with her crude and eccentric uncle to control her family business after her father falls ill.

As the film continues to show, folks are sharing their opinions on the production, casting and performances. And here’s what they think:

Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart is now out on Netflix. Beautifully scripted and acted out, it is great to see a homegrown flick espousing core family/social values and positivity in business circuits. A must-watch for discerning minds and a source of pride to well-meaning folks. — Segun M Fajemisin (@smartfaj) January 4, 2019

Lionheart promotes gender equality, it's a good feminist movie. And the messages were passed subtly, the actors all brought their A games. Nobody was trying to outshine the other. — Mr Boro (@iamMrBoro) January 4, 2019

Lionheart…finally a Netflix film with Nigerian accents that don’t make me cringe. Thanks. — kimdk 🇳🇬 (@theKim_dk) January 4, 2019

Respect to Genevieve Nnaji #LionHeart was beautiful from start to finish. Story line was 💯. Great Cast. Perfect blend of culture. A must see. — Zizi (@Zizilante) January 4, 2019

Adaeze: Where’s everybody? Uncle Godswill: In da moooorr-ning!…

😂😂😂#LionHeart — Didi Cyrus (@didiYargata) January 4, 2019

The love and fair representation of the tribes, I honestly love the movie @GenevieveNnaji1 did this for us and she did it well… I don’t think Lionheart is getting enough hype, that movie is so good 🎊🎊🎊 — Okikiola (@DeycallmiFaMe) January 4, 2019

So I just watched #LionHeart, without exaggerating about the quality, transposition between scenes, wardrobe. I have to say kudos to @GenevieveNnaji1 I connected with this movie. I couldn’t even pause it, I was interested to the end!!!! — MINDING MY BUSINESS (@thoollar_) January 4, 2019

I totally agree. He was effortlessly funny in lionheart. https://t.co/ptvfA1A0Ej — Aramide (@AramideMusic) January 4, 2019

What y'all watching this weekend? Because if @GenevieveNnaji1's brilliant #LionHeart isn't at the top of the list then it realllyyyyy should be. 🙌🏾 Shoutout to 🇳🇬!! pic.twitter.com/eJS9Cr04zU — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 4, 2019

Lionheart In Igbo means Obiagu

Pete’s name was Obiagu

His son a musician who happened to dedicate a song to him named Obiagu which is actually a real song by phyno who acted as his son 🤷‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️

Why is Genevieve this good 😭😭#Lionheart — Mel’B Beddings🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@melb_mab) January 4, 2019