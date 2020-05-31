Genevieve Nnaji Lends Her Voice to Justice for Tina Ezekwe and Uwa Omozua

Genevieve Nnaji has lent her voice to the cry for justice for Tina Ezekwe and Uwa Omozua.
The Nollywood powerhouse shared a message in solidarity to the two young women who were tragically murdered by men.
Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year-old girl was murdered by a trigger happy policeman while Uwa Omozua, a 22-year-old microbiology student, was brutally raped and murdered by unknown assailants inside the church premises where she went to read.
Nnnaji wrote;
“They either abuse their power, or have the power to abuse.
“In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe, Vera Omozua.
“Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice”.
Other celebrities like Rita Dominic, have also taken to their social media pages to demand justice for the slain girls.
There is nothing that these 3 GIRLS have done to deserve the atrocities that has befallen them. Tina was killed by a policeman whose job was to protect her. She was 16years old Uwa a university student went to a church to read and she was raped and murdered. She was only 22 years old. Jennifer was raped by 11 men. She is just 12 years old. 12 years old for goodness sake! What are we doing wrong that boys and men think that it is ok to continue violating girls and women in this manner? Let me tell you what. We are not punishing the men who commit these atrocities in this country. We are not doing enough to hold RAPISTS accountable. We are not doing enough to check POLICE BRUTALITY. We demand justice for these young girls! Our government and our justice system must respond to these matters PROMPTLY. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!