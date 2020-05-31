Genevieve Nnaji Lends Her Voice to Justice for Tina Ezekwe and Uwa Omozua

Genevieve Nnaji has lent her voice to the cry for justice for Tina Ezekwe and Uwa Omozua.

The Nollywood powerhouse shared a message in solidarity to the two young women who were tragically murdered by men.

Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year-old girl was murdered by a trigger happy policeman while Uwa Omozua, a 22-year-old microbiology student, was brutally raped and murdered by unknown assailants inside the church premises where she went to read.

Nnnaji wrote;

“They either abuse their power, or have the power to abuse.

“In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe, Vera Omozua.

“Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice”.

Other celebrities like Rita Dominic, have also taken to their social media pages to demand justice for the slain girls.

