Genevieve Nnaji Joins the TikTok Gang, and Hers is Epic

Genevieve Nnaji has joined the list of celebrities who are sitting out this lock down season by giving their fans quality content TikTok.

The trending social media platform is currently the rave at the moment, and recently, Nnaji took to her page to deliver a fun persona, and everyone can’t stop talking about it.

Check it out and the reactions below:

Genevieve is like everyone’s sweetheart https://t.co/6BfkmJXLXP — Ifeoluwa (@IfeAminu) April 2, 2020

She mastered her kraft …Genevieve is one of the purest form of professionalism in our entertainment industry https://t.co/e17L7pY5zB — ✊igbo blood✊ (@ikedurupriest) April 3, 2020

Genevieve is to Nigeria as Beyoncé is to the whole world 🥺🥺 @GenevieveNnaji1 pic.twitter.com/ngu8G7oz0z — DiCa (@bsl_di) April 3, 2020

My queen Genevieve. She rarely does something but when she tries one, excellence oozes and internet shatters. 😭😭 — Tony-Francis (@obynofranc) April 2, 2020