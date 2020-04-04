Genevieve Nnaji Joins the TikTok Gang, and Hers is Epic

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Genevieve Nnaji Joins the TikTok Gang, and Hers is Epic

Genevieve Nnaji has joined the list of celebrities who are sitting out this lock down season by giving their fans quality content TikTok.

The trending social media platform is currently the rave at the moment, and recently, Nnaji took to her page to deliver a fun persona, and everyone can’t stop talking about it.

Check it out and the reactions below:

Related Posts

Ronaldo says having sex with girlfriend is better than his best goal scored

April 4, 2020

“The Flash” Star, Logan Williams, Dies at the Age of 16

April 4, 2020

Singer Selena Gomez Reveals Her Bipolar Diagnosis

April 4, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *