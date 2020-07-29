Genevieve Nnaji Drags Actor Deyemi Okanlawon for Mocking the WSW Challenge

Genevieve Nnaji rarely replies trolls on social media, but she has just read Deyemi Okanlawon (Deyemi the Creator) for filth for mocking the WSW Challenge.

Recall that the challenge started days ago, with women sharing black and white images of themselves in solidarity with women’s struggles around the world, and also to appreciate each other.

Nnaji participated in the challenge and also invited her colleagues to share their photos, too.

Now, she has replied Deyemi who mocked the trend; he joined the likes of Don Jazzy and Uti Nwachukwu to play dress-up for the WSW challenge. And this rubbed Nnaji the wrong way, because she feels it belittles the purpose for which the challenge was created.

She said:

“We seek solace in humor to distract us from or discomfort. Tell me what it is you feel exactly? You see, that feeling that triggered you to make a joke of a movement that can only be understood by those it was meant for; the feeling of being overlooked and disregarded is part of the point of the challenge. No one likes to feel invisible. You felt it for a second. Women feel it every day of their lives. Let us hold our own hands if we want to. Be ok with it. Not everything is for you or for laughs.”

