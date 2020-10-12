Genevieve Nnaji Calls Out President Buhari Following His Recent Speech

President Buhari issued a televised speech today in which he spoke after his administration’s plans to reform the police following the disbandment of the notorious tactical unit called SARS.

According to the official handle of the president: “The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.”

But Genevieve Nnaji and many Nigerians aren’t impressed with the statement, and this is because of the news of the citizens who were murdered today in Surulere by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Someone isn’t listening sir because your unarmed citizens are still being killed!” she said in her tweet, adding, “Who is really calling the shots here?? #EndSarsNow #SARSMUSTEND “

