Genevieve Nnaji Calls Out CNN for Misleading News Reporting of #LekkiMassacre

Genevieve Nnaji has called out CNN for its misleading news reportage regarding the tragic #LekkiMassacre of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The actress and producer who has been outspoken against the government, asking for immediate action in ending SARS and overall reform of Nigeria, called the news outlet out on Twitter for its reporting.

CNN had tweeted the link to their story on the #LekkiMassacre, with the snippet;

“Clashes between protestants and law enforcement agents in Lagos turned bloody on Tuesday, despite a state-wide curfew, with eyewitnesses telling CNN that multiple demonstrators have been shot by soldiers….”

Not letting such reportoire circulate into mainstream without correcting the erroneous news, Genevieve Nnaji replied;

“Correct this immediately. It was an ambush! A massacre! A bloody genocide! #EndSARS

