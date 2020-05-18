Genevieve Nnaji Blesses Her Fans With Ageless, Stunning Photo: ‘I Miss You’

Genevieve Nnaji blessed her fans with a new photograph yesterday.

The iconic actress took to her social media to share a stunning grayscale photo of herself lounging in her apartment, and it was all the gift her fans needed from the legend who always, always stays low profile and keeps her private life away from the media.

“I miss you,” she captioned the photo which has now stirred heartwarming reactions.

