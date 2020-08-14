Genevieve Nnaji Appointed Ambassador for Toronto International Film Festival

Genevieve Nnaji has been appointed as one of the ambassadors for the Toronto International Film Festival 2020 (TIFF).

The Nollywood actress and producer joins about 50 other filmmakers who have been invited by the TIFF organising body to be its ambassador.

Back in July, it became widespread knowledge that Genevieve Nnaji was invited by the The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences, to become one of its newest members in the company of about 818 other people.

This year’s edition of TIFF which is slated for September 10 to September 18, 2020, will opt for digital screenings and virtual red carpets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the festival, many of the ambassadors will engage with audiences through interactive digital experiences and events. For instance, filmmaker, producer and screenwriter Cianfrance will lead a dialogue session and actor-producer, David Oyelowo will be a guest speaker as part of the TIFF Rising Stars program, Deadline reports.

Geoff Macnaughton, Senior Director of Industry & Theatrical, TIFF said:

“In a time of disruption, professionals from around the world still look for occasions to come together, share innovative ideas, buy and sell content, and find creative ways to collectively forge ahead towards a safer, healthier, and inclusive future. This year, delegates can expect to find community, connection, inspiration, and talent — the foundation that will serve as the way forward”.

