Genevieve Nnaji and Ava DuVernay Call Out the Academy for Disqualifying ‘Lionheart’

Genevieve Nnaji and Ava DuVernay have both taken to Twitter to call out the Academy for disqualifying ‘Lionheart’ from the Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category.

In case you missed it: “had not been vetted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee in advance of the Oct. 7 announcement of qualifying films but was recently viewed and determined not to qualify in a category that until this year was known as Best Foreign Language Film.”

Apparently, the Academy’s grouse is that English is majorly spoken in the film.

Which is why both DuVernay and Nnaji have both taken to their social media to call out the organisation and also to remind them of the legacy of colonisation which is why Nigeria is an English-speaking country.

See their tweets below:

To @TheAcademy, You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Best International Feature because its in English. But English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language? https://t.co/X3EGb01tPF — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 4, 2019

1/1 1/2 Thank you so much @ava❤️.

I am the director of Lionheart. This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us #OneNigeria. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019

2/2 It’s no different to how French connects communities in former French colonies. We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019