Genevieve Nnaji and Ava DuVernay Call Out the Academy for Disqualifying ‘Lionheart’

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Genevieve Nnaji and Ava DuVernay Call Out the Academy for Disqualifying ‘Lionheart’

Genevieve Nnaji and Ava DuVernay have both taken to Twitter to call out the Academy for disqualifying ‘Lionheart’ from the Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category.

In case you missed it: “had not been vetted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee in advance of the Oct. 7 announcement of qualifying films but was recently viewed and determined not to qualify in a category that until this year was known as Best Foreign Language Film.”

Apparently, the Academy’s grouse is that English is majorly spoken in the film.

Which is why both DuVernay and Nnaji have both taken to their social media to call out the organisation and also to remind them of the legacy of colonisation which is why Nigeria is an English-speaking country.

See their tweets below:

Related Posts

Academy Disqualifies Genevieve’s Oscar Entry ‘Lionheart’

November 5, 2019

BAFTA Scotland Awards: Check Out the Winners

November 4, 2019

Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Harriet’ Scores $12M Opening at the US Box Office

November 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *