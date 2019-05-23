Generator Fumes Kill 2 Brothers in Lagos

Tragedy struck a family Tuesday when two brothers were by killed by generator fumes they inhaled while sleeping in a shop owned by their sister in Ojota area of Lagos.

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the incident to the NAN on Wednesday, saying the deceased slept in the shop and put on the generator in the same place.

“On May 21, at about 7.30am, Ogudu Police Station received an information that on the said date at about 6.30am, one Emmanuel John, 21 years and John Paul, 22 years were found dead.

“They died as a result of generator fumes they inhaled while asleep. We gathered that the duo put on a generator and locked themselves inside the shop, resulting to their death,” Elkana said.

It was gathered that the deceased were recently brought from the village for some skills acquisition before the sad incident.

Relatives of the deceased, it was learnt, had evacuated the corpses for burial.