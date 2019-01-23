General Elections: ‘I’m Happy with INEC’s Preparations’ – Buhari Tells EU

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is impressed with the preparations made so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The President stated this on Tuesday when he received the members of the European Union Observer Mission (EOM) at the State House in Abuja.

He said that he was optimistic that the electoral body would deliver on its mandate of a credible poll.

He told the Chief Observer and member of the European Parliament, Maria Arena when then they visited him that, “I am happy and impressed with the briefing he gave. I hope that the confidence he exuded and the intellect he brought to bear on the report will be justified at the end of the day.”

The President told the EU delegation that Nigeria had grown its electoral system incrementally, getting better year after year.

“Having participated in elections four times in the past, I would say that since 2015, technology has helped the credibility of our elections,” he said.

He stressed that the governing All Progressives Congress administration had the good sense of identifying the national interest to include security, peace and stability, improved economy, jobs creation and the campaign against corruption, noting that the party was not wrong in 2015, and is not wrong going into the election this year with the same issues in its campaigns.

The President thanked the delegation for taking interest in Nigeria’s elections, and in the affairs of the nation generally.

The EOM team, accompanied by Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, Head, European Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said that the EU had observed every election in Nigeria since 1999, and had come here again for the next one, following an invitation by INEC.

The delegation promised impartiality and neutrality in monitoring the elections.