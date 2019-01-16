General Elections: Acting IGP Sends Strong Warning to ‘Misguided Political Actors’

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu has warned politicians and all persons who may want to threaten the peace and security of Nigeria in the coming polls.

Speaking in Abuja shortly after taking over from the immediate past IGP, Ibrahim Idris, Adamu stated that the force will not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to justice any person or group of persons who attempt to threaten the nation’s democracy.

“I am not unaware of the possible security threats that some misguided political actors and their followers may attempt to cause during the general elections. To such elements, I must sound a note of warning that as a nation, we have had a lot of election violence.

“Hence, the Nigeria Police under my watch shall work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and sister security agencies in guaranteeing the peaceful and secured space for all political parties and the citizens to freely exercise their electoral rights,” he said.

The new police boss said the Force would deal decisively with anyone or group that may want to cause violence in the general elections scheduled to begin next month.

“We shall not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to justice any person or group that attempts to threaten our sacred democratic order. To the unrepentant felons that may want to put our common will to test, the message is being relayed here loud and clear.

“In securing the law-abiding citizens during the general elections, we shall not hesitate to deploy our potent assets to deal firmly and decisively with electoral deviants,” he added.