Gene Deitch, maker of Popular Cartoon Tom & Jerry, dies at 95

Gene Deitch, legendary cartoonist and director of Tom and Jerry has died at the age of 95.

Metro UK reports that the Oscar-winning illustrator died on Thursday night at his apartment in Prague.

His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, confirmed the news to The Associated Press where he explained that legend died ‘unexpectedly.’

As news of his death broke, tributes have poured in from fans, with many thanking him for ‘making’ their childhoods.

Gene, whose full name was Eugene Merrill Deitch will be remembered for creating animated cartoons like Munro, Tom Terrific, Nudnik, as well as Popeye.

After he graduated, he worked as a draftsman for North American Aviation before being drafted for the military and entering pilot training.

He was also nominated for the same award twice in 1964 for Here’s Nudnik and How to Avoid Friendship.

From 1945 to 1951, Gene contributed covers and interior art to jazz magazine The Record Changer.

,

