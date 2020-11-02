Gedoni Ekpata Gifts Khafi Kareem Trip to London for Birthday

Oh! To have a man that makes your dreams come true. That’s the case for Khafi Kareem with her man, Gedoni Ekpata.

The former reality TV star and actress disclosed that she told her man she wanted to spend her birthday on November 3, in the Queen’s land and like a fairy godmother, he made it happen.

Khafi Kareem shared a picture of the couple holding hands on the streets of London via her Instagram page in anticipation of her birthday.

The couple who met as housemates during the 2019 edition of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, seem to be waxing stronger and even though they are yet to make a formal announcement, it seems like their union has been legalised as we suspected earloer.

The duo have been spotted wearing wearing rings for over a month now and we hope they make an announcement to that effect soonest.

