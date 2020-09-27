Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem Spotted Wearing Wedding Rings at Lunch Date

It looks like Big Brother Naija housemates, ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem, may have secretly tied the knot.

While on a lunch date with fellow ex-housemates, Ike Onyema and Mike Edwards, the engaged pair were caught on camera wearing wedding rings.

Gedoni wore a simple wedding band on the fourth finger of his left hand while Khaffi had an additional band alongside her engagement ring on the fourth finger of her left hand too.

Recall that the pair who started off their romantic relationship in the Big Brother Naija house were supposed to get married in April of this year but couldn’t because of the global Corona virus pandemic which saw Khafi stuck in the UK and also the tragic passing of her younger brother.

Well, it looks like they have made it official and ‘The Khadoni’ ship is finally at shore.

We’re hoping they still do a big celebration that fans and well wishers will get to be a part of. We have our fingers crossed for that.

See videos below.

