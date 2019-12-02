Gbenro Ajibade Confirms His Marriage to Osas Ighodaro is Over

So, Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro’s marriage is over.

Ajibade appeared on the latest episode of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s ‘Rubbin Minds’ during which he addressed his public feud with his then-wife, and justified why he chose to take their private matter to the public.

Recall that in February of this year, the actor took to his Instagram to accuse Osas of living a hedonistic lifestyle, said she often abandoned their daughter with strangers all just to be able to keep up with her partying with friends. In the long-winding rant, he ordered her to make a decision about their future, claimed he wants to take their daughter to the United States with him and give her a ‘better’ future. He even said he was giving Osas a “final warning.”

Now, he hinted that their marriage is over, and also explained the reason for taking their family affair to the public space.

“Most people misunderstood the intention of that post. That was just me using Instagram to address something at a particular time, which worked that period,” he said.

He further added that he remains in good terms with Ighodaro. “She is still the mother of my child,” he said.

