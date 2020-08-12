Gbenga Daniel reveals Buruji Kashamu’s last wish

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday, said ex-Senator Buruji Kashamu’s late wish was to make peace with everyone including those he disagreed with politically.

Daniel stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the deceased’s family in the Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Kashamu died from COVID-19 complications on Saturday.

Daniel, in a statement signed by his media aide, Steve Oliyide, said Kashamu sent a delegation to his principal on Wednesday, three days before his death, Punch writes.

The statement read, “Buruji sent a delegation to me last Wednesday 4th August, 2020 who came to discuss with me about his wish that I should provide further leadership for the political structure which he built and has nurtured over the years.

“When the representatives which include his lawyer came, I discouraged political discussion and pleaded with them to all go and pray for his survival. Unfortunately, he passed on a few days after.

“We’re mourning a great man. His wish was to make peace with everyone before his death. As a human, you must have strong friends and strong enemies.

“We met in 2008. I recalled that he came to show appreciation for the construction of the road leading to his house. He said he was touched that I was able to construct the road despite the fact notable politicians like a former deputy governor and a former House of Representatives member have their houses along the same road.

“While commiserating with the family, Daniel said I’m not here to play politics but to commiserate with you the family. God will continue to uphold you because while alive Buruji helped a lot of people.

“He was somebody you should be proud of because he did his utmost best to help humanity.”

Reacting to the former governor’s visit, the son of the deceased, Kabiru Kasamu, said he was happy that the differences between Daniel and his father were resolved before his death.

