Gbemi O-O Shares Tips on How to Exploit Nigeria’s Obsession With False Humility

Nigerians are suckers for “humility” and are always ready to throw their weight behind folks who don’t have strong opinions, and Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi knows this.

The media personality took to her Twitter today to share tips on how to perform false humility to achieve one’s aspiration in a country that loathes independent thinking.

She wrote:

How to be in the good graces of Nigerians – 1) Be or appear to be the underdog. 2) Be humble /seem to be. 3) When you blow, don’t be flashy. 4) Don’t say much. If you share your opinion too often, they won’t like it – even if it makes sense . 5) Do giveaway. Lol.

And many people agree with her. See her tweet below:

