Gbajabiamila loses mother in-law

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has lost his mother-in-law, Madam Mildred Bisalla.

In a condolence message he personally signed, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, hailed the late Madam Bisalla as a woman of God loved by her community.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with you, your wife Salamatu, and other members of your family at this moment.

“I understand your mother-in-law was a community leader and a woman of God fondly loved by her people. May God grant her soul eternal rest. May the outpouring of love you have received since her passing serve as a reminder to you and your family of how much she was loved by all who knew her.

“I pray that God Almighty give you, your wife, the entire family and indeed all those she left behind the strength to carry on and keep alive those ideals she was noted for.

“May God also imbue you with the wisdom and vigour to deal with urgent national issues as you grief. Stay safe and stay blessed in the midst of the challenging public health crisis we presently face.

“Please be assured of my highest regards.”