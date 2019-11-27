Gbajabiamila announces death of former Reps member, Tony Okey

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced the death of a former member of the house, Tony Okey.

Mr Okey was a member of the fourth National Assembly.

During plenary Wednesday, Mr Gbajabiamila announced that Okey served the country meritoriously and selflessly from 1999 to 2003.

The house, in line with its tradition, observed one-minute silence in honour of the former lawmaker and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

In a related development, the immediate past chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on USA/Nigeria Parliamentary Relations, Johnson Agbonnayinma, announced the death of his mother, Cecilia Agbonayinma.

The former lawmaker said in a statement that his mother died in the early hours of November 22 after a brief illness.