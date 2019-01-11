Gay Rapper Kevin Fret Shot Dead

Rapper and outspoken advocate for the LGBT community Kevin Fret has been shot dead in Puerto Rico aged 24.

According to local police, the musician, described as Latin Trap music’s first openly gay artist, was killed in the capital San Juan on Thursday morning.

Fret was shot at eight times while riding a motorbike in the street, and he was hit in the head and hip.

The controversial rapper was out in the Santurce neighbourhood of San Juan at 5:30 local time (9:30 GMT) on Thursday when he was fatally shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Confirming his death, Fret’s manager Eduardo Rodriguez said: “There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go.

“We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

Police are now searching for another man on a motorcycle who was with Fret when he was found, but quickly fled the scene.