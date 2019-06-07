Gay Couple Bloodied for Refusing to Kiss on Bus

A gay couple was attacked by young passengers and left covered in blood for refusing to kiss on a bus.

28-year-old Melania Geymonat said the homophobic attack on her and girlfriend Chris happened on the top deck of a London night bus as they were travelling to Camden Town.

A group of young men reportedly began harassing the women when they discovered they were a gay couple, asking them to kiss while making sexual gestures.

Arrests have been made in connection with the attack, the Met said. The force has not disclosed how many arrests have been made.

Speaking about the attack, which happened in the early hours of May 30, Geymonat told BBC she had previously experienced “a lot of verbal violence”.

But she said she had never before been physically attacked because of her sexuality.

“They surrounded us and started saying really aggressive stuff, things about sexual positions, lesbians and claiming we could kiss so they could watch us.

“To ease the situation I tried to make some jokes, like Chris wasn’t understanding because she didn’t speak English.

“She even acted as if she was sick… but they started throwing coins. The next thing I know Chris is in the middle of the bus and they are punching her.

“So I immediately went there by impulse and tried to pull her out of there and they started punching me. I was really bleeding.

“The police are extremely good; we are in close touch and they are investigating.”

She added that the gang of at least four men might have broken her nose during the ordeal, and stole a phone and bag from them before fleeing.

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

Bus operator Metroline said there was CCTV footage of the attack and it was co-operating with the Met Police.