Garba Shehu under Fire over ‘What is Oby?’ Remark

Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has come under social media backlash over a disparaging comment he made about Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, on Sunday.

This comes after one Christopher Okagbare had taken to Twitter to ask why Shehu had not reacted to Ezekwesili’s recent attacks on president.

“Dear @GarShehu, Oby (Ezekwesili) has lately attacked the President at so many fora and you not reacting. Why?” he asked.

The presidential spokesperson, however, responded with a snide remark, asking: “What is Oby?”

Reacting to Shehu’s comment, some Nigerians lambasted the presidential spokesperson for undermining the former minister.

Deji Teye warned Shehu to be mindful of his actions as power is just transient, while one Chinwe Ofoha warned the presidential spokesperson against talking down on people, as he’s merely an ‘errand boy’ at the Villa.

Junaid Muhammad wondered why a presidential spokesman would refer to a two-time minister as ‘what’.

You once said on National TV: "Power is Transient." Be mindful.

Be careful. Power is transient. Life is a cycle. Once upon a time, you were not there. Once upon a time to come, you won't be there. Be circumspect. — Deji Teye (@mydeji247) July 21, 2019

Just because you made it to d villa to run errands doesn't mean you should talk down on people,truth is no one will make you a minister in any govt in this country. — ChinweOfoha (@ChinweOfoha2) July 21, 2019

LOL. I think you should rather ask, what is NOT Oby? Oby is NOT a mentally lazy man, whose slave u are, who doesn't have ordinary School Certificate and now requires a dozen senior lawyers to convince us that he has. Oby is NOT a coward who grovels before incompetence daily. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) July 21, 2019

The official spokesperson of the president calling a two-time minister of the same federation a “what”. This is uncouth Sir. May history remember you well too. — Jubril Mahmud (@Jubsala) July 21, 2019