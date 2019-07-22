Garba Shehu under Fire over ‘What is Oby?’ Remark

Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has come under social media backlash over a disparaging comment he made about Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, on Sunday.

This comes after one Christopher Okagbare had taken to Twitter to ask why Shehu had not reacted to Ezekwesili’s recent attacks on president.

“Dear @GarShehu, Oby (Ezekwesili) has lately attacked the President at so many fora and you not reacting. Why?” he asked.

The presidential spokesperson, however, responded with a snide remark, asking: “What is Oby?”

Reacting to Shehu’s comment, some Nigerians lambasted the presidential spokesperson for undermining the former minister.

Deji Teye warned Shehu to be mindful of his actions as power is just transient, while one Chinwe Ofoha warned the presidential spokesperson against talking down on people, as he’s merely an ‘errand boy’ at the Villa.

Junaid Muhammad wondered why a presidential spokesman would refer to a two-time minister as ‘what’.

