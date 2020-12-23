Garba Shehu hits back at Reno Omokri over $20,000 taunt regarding Nigeria’s safety

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has laid into a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, saying he makes money from the collections made in the name of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl kidnapped by Boko Haram and forced to convert to Islam.

Shehu said this in reaction to a challenge by Omokri for him to spend a night without security in Koshobe, Borno state, or in Kware, Sokoto state to prove Nigeria is safer under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He wrote on Twitter, “Garba Shehu said Buhari has made Nigeria safer. I vow to pay him $20,000 if he will spend a night without security in Koshobe, or Kware, verified by an independent journalist. I will give the funds to Dele Momodu when he accepts to go.”

In response to the challenge, Shehu tweeted, “If this is the money from the collections made in the name of Leah Sharibu, the unfortunate Christian girl stolen by Boko Haram, I won’t touch it. Please keep “your USD20000”.”

