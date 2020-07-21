GAP Suffers Massive Drop in Share Price Following Kanye West’s Sunday Campaign

Apparel company, GAP, has suffered a massive decline in its shares price following Kanye West’s disturbing campaign speech on Sunday.

The company which signed a 10-year partnership deal with West’s clothing line, Yeezy, saw a six percent drop in stock price on Monday, July 20.

This comes after the billionaire rapper threatened to walk away from the company and his deal if he isn’t made a member of the board.

In videos that have since gone viral, Kanye West was seen criticizing GAP and Adidas, another apparel company his Yeezy brand partnered with.

West said he was not on either company’s board. “That has to change today or I walk away,” he said.

The stock price for GAP soared almost by an impressive 19% following the announcement of a partnership with Yeezy to design ‘modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points’ on June 26.

Neither Gap nor Adidas has responded to Kanye’s comments.

