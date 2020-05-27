Gani Adams, wife welcome set of twins

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has welcomed a set of twins – a boy and a girl – who were both delivered at a private hospital in Lagos.

This was confirmed in a statement by Adams’ Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, in which he expressed gratitude to God for the ‘gift’ which arrived on Tuesday.

“With the new addition of twins to my immediate family, I am happy that God has singled me out for his blessing, especially, at this time. I am most grateful that the Lord has done for me what seems very impossible,” Aare Adams said.

He also thanked everybody that had been sending greetings and words of prayers to him since the twins were delivered, maintaining that he was quite grateful to God for the bundle of joy to the family.

“More importantly, I want to also appreciate everybody that have been sending greetings and words of prayers to me since the birth of my twins. I am very grateful to the almighty God,” he said.

