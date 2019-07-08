Gani Adams Warns South-West Govs over Ruga

Gani Adams, aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, says that the Yoruba tribe will not forgive governors that adopt the Federal Government’s initially proposed Ruga settlement programme.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Adams likened the federal government’s plan for Ruga settlement to an “afonja scenario,” saying the scheme will only contribute to more damage to the country.

“Yoruba people had never wanted Ruga. It is unwarranted, needless and a dangerous policy. It is a policy that can break this nation, just as it has overheated the polity,” he said.

“The governor who does that would put himself in problem. It would not even be a four-year or eight-year problem; it would be an everlasting problem. And given the tension this issue generated, the Yoruba, especially, won’t forgive such a governor for life.

“Do you know the Yoruba? We haven’t forgiven those who betrayed us in the 60s. We haven’t forgiven those who betrayed Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the 60s. We haven’t forgiven those who betrayed us in the cause of June 12.”

Speaking further, the aare ona kakanfo also condemned the federal government’s alleged proposal of N100 billion for Miyetti Allah.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is only supporting a wrong plan, as actions of the herdsmen have chased out investors and prevented farmers from going to their farms due to the fear of being kidnapped.

“From the beginning, you would see the way the Federal Government had been making steps. They wanted to give The Miyetti Allah N100 billion; the people rose against it and they stopped it,” he said.

“Now, the issue of giving them communities, spending billions of naira on those locations, making them modern communities is the least. Why?”