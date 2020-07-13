Gani Adams knocked for attacking Tinubu

The National President of Oodua Progressives Care Initiative (OPCI), Chief Maruff Olarewaju, has condemned the Aare-Onakakanfo, Gani Adams, for his tirade against the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Adams, also the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), had in a recent interview laid into the former Lagos governor, drawing criticisms in the process.

Chief Olarewaju wondered how a man that claimed to be a promoter of Yoruba culture, values and unity would descend so low to be attacking a Yoruba leader.

He said: “Having carefully watched and monitored reactions and counter reactions from different quarters, Oodua Progressives Care Initiative, an organisation that believed in efficacy of Yoruba culture and values with unreserved respect to the elders and leaders who deserved it, hereby openly and outrightly condemned the verbal attacks on Tinubu by Adams.

“In every sense of reasoning, no responsible and reliable Yoruba will support Gani Adams on this unwarranted attack.

“For those who care to know, it was on record that all predicaments and tribulations faced by Chief Obafemi Awolowo during his lifetime, 90 per cent of them came from his Yoruba people, the predicaments and the untimely death of Chief MKO Abiola while pursuing his June 12 mandate, Yoruba contributed above 80 per cent of it, and we in OPCI ask, why Yoruba against Yoruba all the time, when we are not accursed people?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

