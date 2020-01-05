Gani Adams expresses concern over insecurity in south-west

The Southwest Stakeholders Security Group (SSSG) led by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Saturday, applauded the move by the region’s governors to start a joint security taskforce.

This comes after Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Wednesday, announced that the security outfit, “Amotekun”, would commence work on January 9.

Fayemi explained that the taskforce would complement the efforts of the regular security agencies, Punch writes.

SSSG comprises Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Southwest Hunters Association (SWHAN), Southwest Agbekoya Group (SAG), Agbekoya Farmers Society Group (AFSG), Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), among others.

At a meeting in Lagos, SSSG expressed readiness to complement the efforts of the governors and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in their plan to make the Southwest safe.

SSSG Convener, Adams, said:

“All over the world, security of lives and property remains the top priority of every government.

“It is when the country is safe and secured that we can think of other necessities. That is why as a group, we have made concerted effort to form this alliance in order to make the region safe for us.

“The security situation in the Southwest is worrisome. People cannot travel during the festive period because of the fear of kidnappers and marauders that kill and maim at will.

“A situation whereby a traditional ruler was kidnapped and asked to pay a huge amount of money as ransom before he was released, and that of a Catholic Priest, is unacceptable. We have been keeping quiet, not because we are bereft of ideas or solution.

“Now that they have involved us, we must appreciate them because we are ready to provide a lasting solution to the menace in the region. We will do our very best to secure Yorubaland.”

Adams, who urged the governors to recruit trained personnel with strength of character and integrity, added that SSSG will liaise with Security Advisers of all the states in the region to set up an advisory committee security matters. .

He also lamented the gruesome murder of over 23 people, burning of churches and a palace in Kogi by suspected Fulani herdsmen.