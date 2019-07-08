Gang Violence Disrupts Naira Marley’s Concert in Dublin

Naira Marley’s scheduled concert in Dublin was shut down by the police following suspected activities of gang members.

According to Dublin Live, ‘a gang of youths’ were spotted fleeing the venue at Lost Lane, right before Naria Marley took the stage to perform. And from a video shared with the outlet, up to 30 young men were spotted ‘running out of the premises in the early hours of Sunday morning..’

The police arrived at the scene and shut down the event, and later confirmed that a number of weapons have been seized and a man in his 20s arrested in connection with the incident.

“An African artist ‘Naira Marley’ was headlining a show at Lost Lane yesterday with some other upcoming acts,” said an eyewitness Samuel Naija to the news outlet, adding, “We came for the event which started around 10:30pm. People were waiting for the artist to perform when all of a sudden gardai came to the venue, drove everyone out and shut it down.”

Samuel continued, “Afterwards Garda came in tens and filled everywhere. Everyone was still surprised and curious as to what was going on because no gang attacked or anything. They [the crowd] filled the street around the venue confused as to where to go and some [were] angry at the organisers asking for refund.”

Confirming this, a police spokesperson said: “[Police] are investigating an incident where a large number of male youths congregated outside [the] premises on Adam Court, Dublin 2 at approximately 1am on 7 July 2019. A number of offensive weapons were located after the youths departed and were seized by Gardaí. One male in his early 20s was arrested and was charged in relation to this offence. Investigations are ongoing.”

Naira Marley had yet to address this as at press time.