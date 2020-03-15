Ganduje’s letter sacking me was badly written – Sanusi

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said he would have easily reclaimed the throne from which he was sacked last week had he not made his decision to move on to the next phase in life.

Alhaji Sanusi made the declaration in a short video posted on the social media on Saturday, just after there had been media reports that he had relocated to and settled down in Lagos as of Friday.

Apparently referring to the letter which effected his sack by the state government, Sanusi said it was a most unconventional letter the content of which could have been successfully challenged in court.

“And if you look at the reason given for removing me: Insubordination to political authority, yeah. God gave me that chance. I have done what I could in six years. So, I’m moving on. The truth is that if I wanted to go back, the letter was so badly written. It was so unconventional letter. It would have been the easiest thing if I wanted to go to court.

“Just ask for fair hearing at the court. (And the court would ask) did you query him? Did you tell him anything? Did you ask him to defend himself? Did you even call him to ask him any question? No. That’s all. But no, I think we should go on with the new phase in life,” he said.

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi was deposed as the 14th Emir of Kano by the Umaru Ganduje-led government of Kano State on Monday, March 9, 2020 and banished to Nasarawa State before a court granted him reprieve to relocate to Lagos on Friday.

The deposed emir was a bit of a gadfly, criticising perceived bad policies of the government of his state, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the attitude of the Northern elite towards societal development and education in the region.