Ganduje sacks aide for celebrating Kyari’s death

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sacked the commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji with immediate effect.

The commissioner had taken to his Facebook page to celebrate Kyari’s demise, describing it as freedom for Nigeria.

He wrote: “Win win… Nigeria is free and Abba kyari has died in the epidemic… the death of a martyr… if he is a believer, the person is complete.”

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the commissioner was removed following his unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

He said as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respected the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering it to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise,” the statement read.