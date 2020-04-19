Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sacked the commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji with immediate effect.
The commissioner had taken to his Facebook page to celebrate Kyari’s demise, describing it as freedom for Nigeria.
He wrote: “Win win… Nigeria is free and Abba kyari has died in the epidemic… the death of a martyr… if he is a believer, the person is complete.”
According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the commissioner was removed following his unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.
He said as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respected the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering it to disrepute.
“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise,” the statement read.
2 thoughts on “Ganduje sacks aide for celebrating Kyari’s death”
This life is vanity upon vanity. Whether you love Abba kyari or not. Allah has taken him away from us. Those who take power as do or die matter. This should be a lesson to all. Power is given by Allah and takes it when he so wishes. Kyari is gone. He ended well. Me and you should think on how we are going to end our lives. Nobody should rejoice over his death. Because everyone will face death. May his gentle soul rest in peace.Nigerians pray for the president for good health and Allah to choose a God fearing person with the love of the masses at heart. Not love of naira amen.