Ganduje relaxes lockdown in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday announced the relaxation of the presidential lockdown for two days in Kano.

Amid a rapid spread of coronavirus and a series of mystery deaths, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered a total lockdown in Kano for 14 days as part of measures to arrest the situation in the state.

But Ganduje, in a press briefing at government house Saturday, said the lockdown will be eased for six hours between 10am and 4pm on Monday 4th and Thursday 7th April, 2020.

The governor however ordered the compulsory use of face mask for commuters going out on those two days.

Ganduje explained that the decision to relax the lockdown was taken in consultation with the federal government to ease the hardship on residents, particularly during this period pf Ramadan fasting.

He also warned traders against inflating prices of commodities, reminded that the state anti-corruption agency is on track to confiscate goods and persons found taken undue advantage of the window of opportunity.

The governor said the upsurge in the positive cases of COVID -19 was unconnected with the availability of two functioning testing centre in Kano.

He disclosed that billionaire Aliko Dangote has promised to provide Mobile Test Centres with capacity to test 400 samples per day in Kano.

Earlier, the Chairman state Taskforce on COVID-19 and Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawna had disclosed the conversion of four state owned facilities to isolation centres to accommodate increasing number of positive cases in Kano.

