Ganduje Queries Sanusi, Gives Him 48hrs to Respond

The Kano State Government has queried the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn emirate council fund.

The query, which was signed by the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, had already been served on the emir, Daily Trust reports.

A copy of the query reads: “The Kano State Government is in receipt of a Report by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission dated May 31, 2019, as per copy attached herewith, on the on-going investigation by the Commission involving the misappropriation of the total sum of N3.4 billion by the Kano State Emirate Council under your leadership between the years 2014- 2017.



The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the emir over alleged questionable expenditure.

In its interim report submitted to the Office of the SSG, the agency had raised four cardinal issues bordering on indictments, amount involved, obstruction of investigation and recommendations.

The commission, based on findings, had recommended the suspension of the emir and four other persons connected to the expenditures.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje recently created four new emirates out of the Kano emirate, a move that was seen by many as targeted at the emir who allegedly opposed his reelection bid.