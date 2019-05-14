Ganduje Presents Staff of Office to New Emirs

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has presented the staff of office to the four new emirs following his creation of new emirates in Kano.

In a statement Monday, Abba Anwar, his chief press secretary, said the governor presented the instrument to Aminu Ado-Bayero, the eldest son of the late emir of Kano, as the emir of Bichi.

The staff of office was also presented to Ibrahim Abubakar II, emir of Karaye; Tafida Abubakar-Ila, emir of Rano, and Ibrahim Abdulkadir, emir of Gaya.

“This Staff of Office represents dedication and commitment to serve your subjects in the areas of security, health care delivery system, education and environment among others,” said the governor while congratulating the new first class traditional rulers.

“We, as a government, are always ready to work with you hand in hand for the growth and development of our state in particular and the nation in general.

“You should place greater priority on education, health and the security of your domains. As a government, we will always respond positively to your people-oriented yearnings and aspirations.

“As leaders who are closer to your subjects, you should join hand with government and other security agencies to make sure that security is not only improved but maintained.

“Efforts towards strengthening community policing, as practised globally, should form part of your commitment. Ours is to, together, ensure that global best practices are observed.”

The ceremony Monday comes on the back of a court order which restrained the governor from implementing the breakup of the emirate.

The governor however said he had presented appointment letters to the new emirs before the state high court issued the restraining order.