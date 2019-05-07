‘Ganduje Plots to Remove Sanusi as Emir of Kano’ – TheCable

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has reportedly relaunched moves to remove Muhammad Sanusi II as the emir of Kano.

TheCable reports that on Monday, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission reopened investigation into the expenditure of the state emirate council under Sanusi II.

Also at Monday’s plenary of the house of assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, the speaker, read a letter from one Ibrahim Salisu and others, seeking the creation of new Kano emirates in Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya.

“The governor is determined to remove the emir, and if this does not succeed, he will break the emirate into pieces to whittle down Sanusi’s power,” an official of the state government told TheCable.

The problem between Sanusi II and Ganduje is usually traced to his critical comments in 2017 on the award of contracts to Chinese companies by the state government and on the governor’s foreign trips.

Shortly after the comment, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission alleged the misappropriation of N6billion by the Kano emirate council “without the approval of the state government”.

The probe was halted then after the intervention of several northern elders, but it has now been revived.

Sanusi II is believed to have opposed the re-election of Ganduje, who needed a disputed supplementary election to be returned to office in the March 2019 governorship election.

In a letter dated May 2, 2019, the state anti-graft commission invited one Isa Bayero to appear before it to shed more light on the payment vouchers from 2013 to 2017 in his name.

TheCable reports that other officers in the emirate council to be quizzed include Mohammad Sani Kwaru, the accountant, Mannir Sanusi, the chief of staff, Danburan Mujittafa and Falakin Kano.

Sanusi II was appointed the 14th emir in 2014 after his suspension from office as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

He is the grandson of Muhammadu Sanusi I, the 11th emir of Kano who was deposed in 1963 after a disagreement with Ahmadu Bello, the sardauna of Sokoto and premier of northern region at the time.

Ironically, Ganduje, who through a court injunction, halted a probe by the assembly into videos purportedly showing him accepting bribes from a state contractor, now wants to probe the emir over alleged misappropriation.