Ganduje orders arrest of Imam who opened mosque amid lockdown

The imam of the Gwammaja Mosque has been nabbed for defying the lockdown order given by the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salihu Yakasai, special adviser to the Kano State government, confirmed the arrest on Saturday, saying the government was serious about the social distancing order.

“The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque that performed Friday Prayers today in Kano despite the lockdown order has been arrested,” he said.

“The lockdown was with the full blessings of all the Imams in the state from the different Islamic sects.

“The only way to enforce social distancing is lockdown.”

Kano is the hardest-hit state in the north with about 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state government had ordered a total lockdown for seven days to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Following the outbreak of this disease, COVID-19 in Kano and the subsequent cases we recorded, Kano Government has resolved to lock down the state for a duration of seven days starting from Thursday 16th April,” Ganduje had said.

The state has so far recorded no death.