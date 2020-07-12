Ganduje hails FG over Kano power upgrade

Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has commended the Federal Government for the installation of a power sub-station at the Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Public Relations to the Governor, Malam Ameen Yassar, Ganduje gave the commendation while receiving the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Alhaji Sule AbdulAziz, who visited him at Government House in Kano.‎‎

Ganduje reportedly thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of power for their sense of duty and determination to assist the state to revive its economy, especially in the aftermath of the challenges of COVID-19.‎‎

“The project will facilitate steady power supply to seven local government areas in the vicinity of Bichi Local Government Area, thus, economic activities would bounce back. ‎

The statement said that the installation of the transformer has commenced and that when completed, the transformer would be installed under the 132KV Kano/Kankia/Katsina Line 1 at Bichi town.

“This is a big development and I will mobilize a grand ceremony to launch it, we will also protect it from vandalism, in view of its importance,” the statement added.

Earlier, the TCN managing director said he was in Kano to monitor ongoing work at the project site, pointing out that he was convinced that the state government was fully committed to the successful implementation of the project.

He said once completed, the project will provide power for at least seven local government areas.

